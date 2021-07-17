July 17, 2021

THE CONSTANT DEMOCRATIC EXISTENTIAL CRISES: Faux-heroism powers the engine of the American left.

Maybe these issues — global warming, mask-wearing, voter suppression, filibusters, social media disinformation — are uniformly as deadly and dangerous as hysterical liberals purport. But if that were the case, wouldn’t the Texas lawmakers spend more time working and less time tweeting out pictures of their airport caesar salads and sink washed underwear? At a certain point, Americans are going to need a conclusive answer: is the sky falling, or do we have time to stop off and grab a case of Miller Lite?

As Thomas Sowell told an interviewer in 2004, “There’s something Eric Hoffer said: ‘Intellectuals cannot operate at room temperature.’ There always has to be a crisis–some terrible reason why their superior wisdom and virtue must be imposed on the unthinking masses. It doesn’t matter what the crisis is. A hundred years ago it was eugenics. At the time of the first Earth Day a generation ago, the big scare was global cooling, a big ice age. They go from one to the other. It meets their psychological needs and gives them a reason for exercising their power.”