July 17, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: First Case of Coronavirus Reported In Dallas County.

—CBS-DFW, March 10, 2020.

The New Hotness? Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) on Friday reported the first case of monkeypox in a resident of Dallas County, a case believed to be the first monkeypox virus infection in a Texas resident.

Officials said the individual infected with the virus is a Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas and arrived at Love Field Airport on July 9, 2021.

“While rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public. Dallas County Health and Human Services is working closely with local providers, as well as our state and federal partners,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The person is hospitalized in stable condition and isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.