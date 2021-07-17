July 17, 2021

THEY ARE CONFUSING A HOLIDAY OF MOURNING WITH SOMETHING THEY WOULD LIKE TO CELEBRATE: Tonight marks the Jewish Holiday of Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Romans, the murder of tens of thousands of Jews in Israel in the course of putting down the Jewish Revolt, and the beginning of Exile, i.e., the almost two thousand year stretch in which Jews had no sovereign state in the Land of Israel. Jewish Voice for Peace, a small group of largely Jewishly unaffiliated, far-leftist Jews who hate Israel and get their funding primarily from non-Jewish far-left foundations, sees this as something to emulate rather than mourn.