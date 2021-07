RISING CASES ARE NOR RISING DEATHS: Los Angeles Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate With Rising COVID Cases.

At this point the left is denying efficacy of the very vaccine they are pushing, and frankly just making merde up. (Pardon my French.)

They need a firm “no.” They need their nose rubbed in their own excrement. Commies are a lot like puppies. Big, stupid, evil, murderous puppies. Who won’t leave you alone.