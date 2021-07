MASKS ARE BACK IN L.A. COUNTY BECAUSE LIBS ARE REALLY ANTI-VAXXERS, TOO: “Unless millions of toothless Republican rubes from the icky flyover hinterlands moved to Los Angeles in the last month, it would appear that a whole bunch of libs aren’t getting their vaccines either.”

Flashbacks:

● Huffpost Gets Shamed for Peddling Anti-Vaxx Hysteria.

● Today Show Earns All-Time Ratio For Tweeting There’s ‘Debate’ Over Vaccines.

● Obama’s History Of Pandering To the Anti-Vaxxers.