July 17, 2021

JOE BIDEN* MORPHED INTO THE CENTRAL SCRUTINIZER SO QUICKLY, EVERYONE NOTICED: The Biden Administration Will Decide What You Can and Cannot Say. What could go wrong?

Why does the White House get to decide what you can and can’t say online? How did they become the arbiters of what is and isn’t “misinformation”? Would Democrats have been okay with the Trump administration announcing they were actively bouncing people from Facebook?

Less than 18 months ago, it was considered “misinformation” to speculate that COVID-19 is contagious. For a while, it was “misinformation” to tell people to wear masks. Then, suddenly, it was “misinformation” to tell people not to wear masks.

If the experts can’t get the information right in the first place, I don’t trust them to know what constitutes “misinformation.” They’ve been very publicly wrong about a lot of stuff ever since this pandemic started, and I don’t give them the benefit of the doubt anymore.

And now the government is publicly announcing efforts to squash any dissent. Once again, the people who can’t shut up about “fascism” are the ones using fascist tactics.

I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m vaccinated, and in the unlikely event that you want my advice, you should get vaccinated too.

And, also, in addition to that, I believe in free speech. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you should be able to say so. I’ll tell you that you’re making a mistake, or more likely I’ll just ignore you, but I won’t stand with anybody who tries to silence you. That’s un-American.

In this country, you have the right to be wrong.