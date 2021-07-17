July 17, 2021

THE W.H.O. SAYS LOCKDOWNS DON’T WORK, SHOULD ONLY BE A SHORT TERM EMERGENCY MEASURE AT MOST, BUT: Covid-19 news: England unlocking is ‘unethical’, say 1200 scientists. “More than 1200 scientists have now backed a letter in the journal The Lancet saying that the UK’s plan to lift most coronavirus restrictions in England on 19 July is an ‘unethical experiment,’ which poses a serious threat to the rest of the world. The letter argues that lifting restrictions at a time when infection rates are rising could increase the chance of new vaccine-resistant coronavirus variants emerging.”

This is twaddle. And the W.H.O. disagrees with lockdowns, so why are these scientists so anti-science?

Senior WHO official: “stop using lockdowns as your primary control method.” “We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus. The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

Related: New Harvard Data (Accidentally) Reveal How Lockdowns Crushed the Working Class While Leaving Elites Unscathed.

Study: Lockdowns ‘Single Biggest Public Health Mistake, Possibly Of All History.’

Lockdowns were not effective in slowing COVID spread, engineering professor concludes.

People of color more adversely affected by COVID-19 lockdowns, study finds.

The rich and powerful thrived as the rest of us suffered in the year of lockdowns.

The experts can stay wrong longer than you can stay alive.