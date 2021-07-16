July 16, 2021

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Blackburn praises Open Technology Fund’s impact in Cuba. “Sen. Blackburn in May 2020 introduced the Open Technology Fund Authorization Act, S. 3820, with U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) to expand the U.S. government’s support for internet freedom by addressing authoritarian regimes’ escalating efforts to censor, restrict and surveil the internet. The bill became law as part of H.R.6395, the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The FY21 NDAA became law on January 1, 2021 after Congress overrode President Donald Trump’s veto. The U.S. Agency for Global Media’s (USAGM) Open Technology Fund provides funding for Psiphon, an internet censorship circumvention tool that is allowing Cuban activists to continue organizing protests online and daily unique users have spiked to over 146,000 since the demonstrations in the country began, according to the senator’s office.”