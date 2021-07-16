July 16, 2021
LIDBLOG: Crazy Tokyo Olympics Get Even Nuttier with Latest Rules. “BMX freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe (an alternate) said she will burn the American Flag if she wins. I suppose that will be okay as long as she doesn’t touch anyone.”
