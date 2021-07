JOHN MCGINNIS ON THE ABA’S NEW ACCREDITATION POWER-GRAB: Why The Lawyers Cartel Is Pushing For Woke Law Schools. “Having lawyers regulate entrance into their own profession has always been anomalous. The ABA has an abiding interest in making entry more expensive—it decreases competition for its current members. But now the ABA wants to use wokeness to raise operating costs, impose ideological uniformity, and reduce academic freedom.”