July 16, 2021

THE CUBAN REBELLION IS REALLY MESSING WITH THE LEFT’S HEADS: Nikole Hannah-Jones wants both races to be equally miserable.

You have to understand, I’m old enough that I remember how people ten years older than I thought communist Cuba a paradise, and dreamed of living there. To the left, which has always idolized communism as the ideal state — at least in my life time — the USSR used to be their ideal. When that fell they transferred the crush to China, but they retained a soft spot for Cuba — note Obama’s normalization of relations, etc — and kept trying to justify how it was really a great place. (See Michael Moore. Or Clinton’s kidnapping and return of Elian Gonzalez, or–)

The fact the Cubans really have had it and are giving it a fair go to punting communism is breaking their heads. It’s going to make them even more insane. And I don’t even know how that is possible, honestly.