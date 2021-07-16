July 16, 2021

IT WAS NEVER ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE: BLM shills Cuba’s lily-white dictatorship, flipping off all the black people protesting across Cuba.

It was and will always be about Marxism. A movement of people so devastatingly scared of reality that they want to control everyone and make sure only what they say can happen.

As people world wide are turning against central control, the fear of this insane minority is reaching apex levels, and they’re acting like wounded animals. To be exact, they’re acting like wounded pigs. They can cause a great deal of damage, but they’re already bleeding out.