July 16, 2021

AND MEANWHILE THEY CALL THE WELFARE SEEKERS RUSHING THE BORDER “REFUGEES”: Sec. Mayorkas Closes Door to Cuba, Haiti Refugees While Southern Border is Wide Open.

The only reason to discriminate against Cubans and Haitians is that they have been vaccinated against communism. The scary part is that the dumpster fire in and of the Junta thinks they can gain control via invasion. They don’t realize welfare seekers will run when the tap dries. Or when things get kinetic. Mostly because Joe Biden is the spirit animal for the entire Junta: craven, demented, delusional and willfully stupid. Or in other words, 21st century communists.