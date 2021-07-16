July 16, 2021

HMM: Study finds women can predict a man’s attitude toward casual sexual relationships based on his face. “They found that the women were able to accurately match the sociosexuality of the males in the pictures to their scores on the questionnaires they had taken. They were able to tell if a man was looking for casual sex rather than a long-term relationship, just by looking at his face. For the men, it was a different story. While most of them thought they would be able to tell, they actually did no better than if had they chosen randomly. The researchers found patterns in the pictures of the men—those who were more open to a casual sexual relationship had wider spaces between their eyes and broader faces in general, along with wider noses, stronger jawlines and thinner lips—traits, the researchers note, that have been attributed to males with higher levels of testosterone.”