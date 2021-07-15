July 15, 2021
BUT OF COURSE:
So long as “shark advocates” call it an “interaction” when I kill and eat sharks, I’m okay with that. So far I’ve eaten more sharks than will ever eat me. Apex predator, baby.
Loving Monsters.
