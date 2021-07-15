«
July 15, 2021

BUT OF COURSE:

So long as “shark advocates” call it an “interaction” when I kill and eat sharks, I’m okay with that. So far I’ve eaten more sharks than will ever eat me. Apex predator, baby.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:08 pm
