«
»

July 15, 2021

LOOKING FOR A LAWYER IN CHATTANOOGA? My former research assistant Meredith Mochel is a terrific lawyer, and she’s teamed up with another former student, Tracy Cox, to provide a wide range of criminal and civil services.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:31 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.