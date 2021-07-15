July 15, 2021

WHILE OUR TOP MILITARY OFFICERS INVOLVE THEMSELVES IN DOMESTIC POLITICS, THE MILITARY THEY OVERSEE IS CRUMBLING: The U.S. Navy’s Leadership Crisis.

What needs to be done: “Get politics and media out of the wardroom. Renew the Navy’s noble tradition of remaining out of politics. Limit social media accounts and activities by Navy officials, discourage use of toxic platforms by sailors, remove all political and sociological topics from Professional Military Education and replace them with essential warfighting courseware. Modernize public affairs training.”