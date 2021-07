GET WOKE, GO BROKE: MLB All-Star Game bombs in ratings again. Here’s why. “For the Ohtani factor alone, the numbers should have landed at least above the 10 million-viewer threshold, but didn’t. And if you’re looking for a big reason outside of cord-cutting, look no further than the backlash baseball is receiving for moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia to Colorado due to the former’s new voting laws.”