July 15, 2021

EVERGREEN QUESTION: What the Hell Happened to Bill Kristol?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I think that Hayward is too charitable to Kristol here. Maybe he’s right, but a more parsimonious explanation is that Kristol was always a grifter, and he’s just found a new grift. It’s like why famous actors and athletes wind up hawking reverse mortgages and medicare supplements at the end of their careers — whatever they did before, that’s the thing they can do at this stage that makes the most money.