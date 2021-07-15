July 15, 2021

WAS IT OVER WHEN THE MAGA HATS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR? Gen. Mark Milley Compared Trump Supporters To Nazis: ‘These Are The Same People We Fought In World War II.’

It’s a Comcast-approved smear: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Claims Republicans Are Neo-Nazis.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Why does Gen. Mark Milley want to start a Civil War? Because that’s where talk like this, from America’s highest ranking military officer, tends to lead. If he’s as well-read as he claims, he must know this.

Milley has demonstrated that he is unfit to serve, and must resign. He will not of course, because he’s a symptom of institutional decay.