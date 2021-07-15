July 15, 2021

MAYBE THE RUSSIANS GOT’EM: Seems 59 of the 96 government-owned cell phones issued to Mueller probe staffers, according to Just the News, have not been accounted for (i.e. returned to the government). For some strange reason, senators Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson would like to know why those phones have not been returned.

Perhaps they read that famous maxim of Sen. Everett McKinley Dirksen, who once said “a billion cell phones here, a billion there, and pretty soon, you’re talking about the government.” Or words to that effect.