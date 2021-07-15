July 15, 2021

EQUALITY IN MISERY AND OPPRESSION: Communism Solved Racism in Cuba, 1619 Project Founder Claimed. “Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people of any place really in the hemisphere. I mean the Caribbean — most of the Caribbean — it’s hard to count because the white population in a lot of those countries is very, very small, they’re countries run by black folks, but in places that are truly at least biracial countries, Cuba actually has the least inequality, and that’s largely due to socialism, which I’m sure no one wants to hear.”