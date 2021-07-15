July 15, 2021

TWO-THIRDS IN SURVEY SAY MAKE CHINA PAY: A new TIPP survey conducted for the Center for Security Policy finds majorities of Democrats and Republicans think China should be made to pay reparations for the Coronavirus pandemic.

Notes the center’s J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst:

“While southerners and Midwesterners are most likely to think that the Chinese government created the virus and is responsible for unleashing the pandemic, people in the more liberal Northeast are the toughest when it comes to making China pay reparations if an investigation reveals an accidental release from a government lab.

“These are astonishing numbers. They reveal a powerful narrowing of the gap since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. The American people are taking an increasingly hard line toward the Chinese regime.”