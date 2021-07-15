July 15, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: What Is to Be Done? See the Adversary Clearly.

Operation Barn Door began on the morning of Nov. 5, 2020, when the Trump “campaign” suddenly realized it should have been paying attention—over the previous two years!—to what the Democrats were up to via the George Soros-funded secretaries of state project. It involved an entirely futile and doomed last stand to somehow overturn the certified (a better word would be “rubber-stamped,” which is all the legislatures and the Congress actually do) results according to the timetables laid down by law. At that point, there simply wasn’t enough time for the Trump team to do what it should’ve been doing from the 2018 congressional elections onward.

This doesn’t speak to whether the election was “stolen.” Democrats have cheated since the first Democratic vice-president, Aaron Burr, killed one of the Founding Fathers while he was the sitting vice president, and later attempted to sell out his country. (Naturally, he got away with both crimes.) As I often say, they’re a criminal organization masquerading as a political party. But by the afternoon of Jan. 20, Trump was an ex-president, and there’s nothing anyone can, or could have done, to change that.

The sore-loser Texas Democrats who have recently fled the state rather than lose a vote on election reform in the Lone Star State will eventually admit defeat, as they’ve done throughout their history—most notably in Wisconsin in 2011. But it should be clear by now to everyone that they’re no respecter of traditions or persons or laws or ethics or anything other than the aggrandizement of political power by any means necessary.