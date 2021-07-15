July 15, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Paula Bolyard: Toronto Police Refuse to Say Whether This ‘Female’ Bearded Child Molester Has Boy Parts. “‘I understand that Eby identifies as a woman, but does this individual have male anatomy?’ I asked Constable Laura. ‘As I’m sure you’re aware, random sexual assaults in parks are typically not attributed to genetic females, so this would seem to be an outlier if Eby has female anatomy.’ Twelve hours later, I still haven’t heard back from her — assuming Constable Laura is a woman, which may be presumptuous of me.”

Bryan Preston: Vinyl Sales Keep Outrunning CDs and This Makes No Sense. “Some music connoisseurs swear that vinyl sounds richer than digital audio on a CD. I think they’re mildly full of it.”

Yours Truly: It’s Official: The Fed Has No Clue What’s Going On or What It’s Doing. “While Powell has said he believes the burst in inflation is caused by ‘temporary’ issues such as COVID-related bottlenecks, it’s almost as though he has no clue about what’s going on in the White House and on Capitol Hill.”