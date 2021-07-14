July 14, 2021

«
STUDENTS WORE ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRTS. THEIR SCHOOL WON’T TALK ABOUT IT.” Vice News tries whipping up a cancel culture mob against some random teens in rural Pennsylvania. “[T]he school allegedly hasn’t addressed the students’ behavior in any meaningful way.” It sent them home, which is already unlawful under Tinker unless the shirts caused a disturbance, and they have graduated. Who knows what actually happened here (not Vice, that’s for sure), but we can’t have a society where simply wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt is legally fine but a White Lives Matter t-shirt is not.

