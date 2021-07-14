July 14, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Never Mind, Immigrants Are Bad Now. “Come to think of it, when is AOC going to comment on what’s going on in Cuba? I’d like to hear her theory about why all those people want to escape that socialist paradise. Why are they trying to escape to America, the country she finds so awful? Well, if you care about immigration, you’ll have to wait for another Republican to get elected president. That’s the only time journalists and other Democrats pretend to give a damn about it.”