July 14, 2021

#METOO WAS OVER WHEN JOE BIDEN WAS NOMINATED: Terry McAuliffe Fundraises for Virginia Dem Who Served Time for Underage Sex. “McAuliffe initially called on Morrissey to resign as a state delegate after the conviction, calling the charges ‘disturbing.’ But five years later, McAuliffe flipped and campaigned for Morrissey after he won the Democratic primary for a state senate seat. McAuliffe’s change of heart is raising questions about his political motivations—in 2019, he called on Virginia Democratic governor Ralph Northam to step down due to a blackface scandal but two years later said he was “honored” to accept Northam’s endorsement.”