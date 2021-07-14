July 14, 2021

4CHAN SCORES AGAIN: Families Sue Universal Studios For $30K After Character Made ‘OK’ Hand Gesture In Photo Op.

Two families are suing Universal Studios for over $30,000 because a “Despicable Me” actor made the “OK” hand gesture in photos with their five and six-year-old biracial daughters. It’s a “civil rights lawsuit,” because the families viewed the “OK” symbol as a representation of “white-power” and “racism.”

During separate photo occasions, an actor dressed up as Gru from “Despicable Me” flashed the “OK” symbol. The Anti-Defamation League says “[this] symbol in most contexts is entirely innocuous and harmless,” but can sometimes become “a sincere expression of white supremacy.” The ADL emphasizes that, given the common nature of the symbol, “particular care must be taken not to jump to conclusions about the intent behind someone who has used [it].”

The young girls’ families nonetheless seem to have jumped to quick conclusions. The mother of the six-year-old girl, Tiffany Zinger, said, “[“Gru”] put his hand on her as if he was just doing it regularly, and as I was looking at the camera, he started to put the universal white supremacist hate sign on her shoulder.”