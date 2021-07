OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH COVID-19:

● Shot: Thousands Take to Streets of Cuba to Protest Economic Crisis, Pandemic.

—Democracy Now, Monday.

● Chaser: How Cuba Beat the Pandemic: From Developing New Vaccines to Sending Doctors Overseas to Help Others.

—Democracy Now, April 9th.

Via Michael Moynihan, who tweets, “They must be angry that they beat the pandemic.”