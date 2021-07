PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

More here: ‘Outrageous:’ Mayorkas Blasted for Vowing to Reject Asylum-seeking Haitians, Cubans.

Exit quote: “I guess this is because Cubans aren’t being persecuted by climate change, only by communists.”

Related:

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record puts it: ‘You Just Don’t Understand Socialism Like I Do,’ Says College Freshman To Man Who Escaped Socialism On A Raft.