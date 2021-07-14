July 14, 2021

JOE BIDEN COVERS ALL THE BASES: Biden Rages: ‘Confederates’ During Civil War ‘Never Breached The Capitol’ Like ‘Insurrectionists,’ Voter Integrity Laws Are ‘21st Century Jim Crow:’

“It gives me no pleasure to say this. I never thought my entire career I’d ever have to say. But, I swore an oath to you, to God, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. That’s an oath that forms a sacred trust, to defend Americans to all threats, both foreign and domestic,” he added, with emphasis on “domestic,” implying Republican efforts to secure elections are akin to domestic terrorism.

“The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat. Literally. I’ve said it before. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole, since the Civil War,” he said, turning his attention to the January 6th Capitol riot and comparing rioters to the Confederate Army. “The Confederates back then, never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I’m not saying this to alarm you. I’m saying this because you should be alarmed. I’m also saying this. There’s good news. It doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be, for real. We have the names.”