July 14, 2021

FASTER, PLEASE: The U.S. Military Is Testing a Pill That Could Delay Aging. “Breaking Defense says the molecule in question is something called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). MetroBiotech touts NAD+ as a treatment for mitochondrial diseases in particular. Mitochondria are organelles (cell parts) that we often call the factory or powerhouse of the cell because they produce energy for the cell. This is in the form of a chemical called adenosine triphosphate (ATP).”

Good. I’ve been taking NAD+ supplements for years.