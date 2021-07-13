July 13, 2021

ANOTHER BOGUS “RACIST” INCIDENT: The Thompson Bodycam.

St. Paul police have released the bodycam footage of the July 4 traffic stop of state representative John Thompson. I have embedded it below. The first minute and the last minute. He was driving with a Wisconsin driver’s license at a time when his driving privileges had been suspended as a result of an unmet child support payment.

The officer asks him “Why in such a hurry?” Thompson responds: “I don’t think I took off like a bot out of hell. I just drove off.”

Thompson tells him he’s “a state representative in this district right here, man.” The officer responds: “With a Wisconsin license?” Good question!

Thompson puts his racial hustle into overdrive when the officer returns with a ticket for driving with a suspended license. Tom Hauser adds that he has Minnesota addresses outside his legislative district (tweet at bottom). R-a-a-a-cism!