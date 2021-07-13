July 13, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: “The Pinedale Shopping Mall has just been bombed with live turkeys. Film at 11!”

The New Hotness? Who says fish can’t fly? Aerial stocking places fish in Utah lakes via airplane drop:

“They’ve been using airplanes to drop fish into the water since the 1950s, and it’s estimated that over 95% of the fish survive and thrive after their plunge from the air. ‘Using this method, so it’s actually really efficient and it is, believe it or not, less stressful on the fish because we can get them into that higher, you know oxygenated water sooner,’ Utah DWR outreach manager Phil Tuttle explains to ABC4.com, adding that a single flight can drop up to 35,000 fish into a natural habitat.”