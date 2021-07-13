July 13, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The Crumbling Global Tower:

The “international community”, already hard-pressed by their own domestic concerns, is in no mood to donate more aid, send troops or accept more refugees from the Caribbean, the Middle East, North Africa, or Afghanistan. The well is running dry. Even before the latest trouble, the left-wing Nation wrote: “Haiti Has Been Abandoned—by the Media, the US, and the World.” It underscores how deep the fatigue is: when the media gives up who’s left?

It’s hard to say who wanted it to happen, but now it’s been decided nobody minds.

Plus: “More likely this could be the end of the old global world, the vanished landscape of old norms that Joe Biden was supposed to restore. Not all of social media nor Hollywood could save it. It died under the rise of China, the corruption of Washington, the stasis of Europe, and the madness of Woke culture. Covid when it came was simply the coup de grace for the whole teetering edifice.”

It turns out that a ruling class that doesn’t much like the countries it rules doesn’t do a very good job. This is a problem in the United States, and throughout most of the West.