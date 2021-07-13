July 13, 2021

THE ‘ELITES’ ARE DETERMINED TO CRASH THIS COUNTRY WITH NO SURVIVORS. From Politico:

Democrats for years have pushed the agency responsible for Fannie and Freddie to expand homeownership and narrow the racial wealth gap….

[President and CEO of the National Housing Conference David] Dworkin, and other housing advocates want FHFA to allow Fannie and Freddie to take on more financial risk — meaning more government intervention backed by taxpayers — in the name of expanding access to mortgages.

Among their ideas: Giving Fannie and Freddie free rein to purchase mortgages with lower credit scores, allowing private lenders to make more of those loans…

Dworkin said the companies today have “almost no measurable risk in their book of business,” which includes borrowers who hold “extraordinarily high” credit scores and very few first-time homebuyers with low down payments.

So, 2008 all over again, but this time after we already printed $4 trillion in a single year. Folly of this magnitude simply cannot be chalked up to stupidity. Better grab your original Hunter Bidens if you want to ride out the storm, as they are one asset we know will be made to hold their value.