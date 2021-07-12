July 12, 2021

STRIKE A POSE, THERE’S NOTHING TO IT:

Flashbacks: Aren’t California’s High Gas Prices What The Left Have Wanted?

Well, it’s a start, as Steven Chu, former President Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

In September of 2019, after CNN’s seven hour “climate change town hall,” Bryan Preston wrote, “Seriously, if you see all of the above — which is just a sample — and vote for any of these people for any office at any level, it’s on you. If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela.”

And as Kate of Small Dead Animals wrote after the CNN horror show, “Don’t make the mistake of thinking they don’t mean it.”

QED: Biden Permanently Kills Keystone XL Pipeline, Developer Abandons Project After Permit Pulled.

● NBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times in lockstep call for higher gas taxes.

● 2008 L.A. Times headline: “The joy of $8 gas.”

● 2012 CNN headline: “Rising gas prices aren’t as bad as you think.”

Exit quote: “Under my plan, energy costs will necessarily skyrocket…”