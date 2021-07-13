July 13, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
AN IDEA SO CRAZY IT JUST MIGHT WORK: “The national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest law enforcement union, is calling on voters to oust politicians doing little to protect cities from violent crime.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.