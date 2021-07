NOTHING’S SHOCKING: The G-20 Shock. “It is shocking to see President Biden cutting with the Group of 20 wealthy countries a deal to raise taxes on American corporations without first getting a mandate from Congress. On the contrary, Mr. Biden has to be well aware that the sentiment for such a deal might well not even be there in Congress. Never mind. Mr. Biden seems to imagine that the Constitution granted the taxing power to the president — of, say, France.”