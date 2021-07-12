July 12, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Yes, Kamala, Americans Can Make Copies — It’s 2021, Not 1921.

Kamala is so bad at this, she can’t get through an interview with Soledad O’Brien without making a fool of herself. Soledad O’Brien.

Country folks have access to copiers, Madam Vice President. Thousands of CVS stores have copiers, for one thing. And most of those hayseeds you claim to represent have internet access, so they can go on Amazon and buy an inexpensive scanner to use anytime they want. Come to think of it, they even have e-mail accounts and cameras on their phones, so they can just send copies of things that way. Dag gummit, some of ‘em are even technologically advanced enough to read these words right now. Because it’s 2021, not 1921.

Why, they’ve even got indoor toilets, Kamala!

This woman is a gift to the Republicans. The more she talks, the more Americans start to panic that she’s our backup for the doddering 80-year-old codger who’s supposed to be running this country. Whenever we start asking ourselves if anybody can be worse than Biden, she pops right back up again.