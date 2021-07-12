July 12, 2021

NOVEL IDEA – PAUL HAD PTSD – BUT NO: It’s Erik Manning vs Paulogia on the latter’s theory that on the road to Damascus, Paul did not have an encounter with the resurrected Jesus Christ, but rather he suffered something not unlike PTSD.

This really interesting but unsubstantiated idea is the occasion for the third of three HillFaith installments on “This is NOT how Christianity started.” Links to the first two installments are provided at the end for those who are interested in further exploring the topic.