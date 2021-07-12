July 12, 2021

HERE, LET ME DECODE THIS ONE: Guardian: Mass Immigration is Easing the Transition to a Climate Friendly Low Birthrate Future.

They realized sometime in the 80s that the Earth population was actually decreasing already, despite considerable life extension in terms of longevity. So they started working to bring in immigrants, who could look after the pampered behinds of the planners responsible for the demographic disaster as they got older.

And it should have worked very well if it weren’t for all the racists — which is why mass media is determined to show us a world in which ever marriage is mixed race and if you don’t like it you’re a bigot (not someone with one foot in reality) and cheering on the extinction of European culture — because people are widgets and cultures are all exactly the same.*

*Anyone have a pair of pliers? Somehow my tongue is wedged deep in my cheek.