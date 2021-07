AS THOUGH CLAIMING THAT CUBANS ARE REVOLTING FOR VACCINE WEREN’T STUPID ENOUGH: The New York Times and Twitter battle it out for the worst take on the protests in Cuba.

The NYT thinks “freedom” and not loving big brother government is icky.

Take note, NYT, and yes, Junta, like our Cuban brothers we too are not afraid. Communism is a global plague. We free men are the cure.