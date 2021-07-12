July 12, 2021

HMM: Will media bias hurt the Democrats in 2022?

The stunning double standard in coverage depending on political affiliation is irresponsible, arrogant, and short-sighted. The American people used to rely on real journalists to follow the facts without regard for who holds the levers of power at any given moment. Sadly, in the age of Trump Derangement Syndrome, that’s no longer the case.

While it’s important — and justified — to call out bias in the media and the dangerous politicization of the once-heralded Fourth Estate, it also begs the question: Will doubling down on their shameful behavior now that Mr. Biden’s in the White House ultimately backfire on the liberals and their allies in the media come election time?

As leaders on the left make a sport out of attacking America on our Independence Day, defend the indefensible Critical Race Theory, promote the disgraceful defund the police movement, and compare popular voter ID laws to the Jim Crow era, the biased media enables them. But in the end, this strategy won’t be good for Democrats. In fact, it’s more likely to cause a great pro-America awakening.