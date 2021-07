HIGHEST RATED COMMENT AT THE WASHINGTON POST ON A STORY ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS AND NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES AND HOWARD UNIVERSITY: “As long as Howard continues to focus on celebrity over intellect, and to foster the concept of racial segregation for its student body, the university is doomed to a destiny of mediocrity. As proof, take a look at the SAT scores of incoming freshman at Howard versus the Ivy League schools — no comparison.”