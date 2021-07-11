July 11, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN OWN-GOALS: Randi Weingarten Has Amnesia About The Past Year.

After all, if kids are back in schools, and not at home with parents listening in, then there will be less questions about the teaching of Critical Race Theory – which is not at all happening but should totally happen, according to the teachers’ unions – right? That’s a post for a different day.

But notice how, even while Weingarten publicly frets over COVID, she is pushing for a “public school renaissance.” Why, what could have happened in the last 15 months that would cause the public schools to suddenly need a “renaissance,” hmmm? Children have literally disappeared out of the school system, parents are pulling their kids out of public schools, and other frustrated parents are attempting change by getting involved and running for the school board (only to be accused of being some larger “QAnon” conspiracy because whoever heard of PARENTS GETTING INVOLVED WITH SCHOOLS, really?), but Randi Weingarten wants to bring about a “renaissance” by… hiring more teachers. Seriously, that’s number eight on her 10-point list, after getting smaller class sizes and forming “safety committees” to deal with COVID mitigation plans. Never let a crisis go to waste, indeed.

However, Weingarten, in all of her handwaving and pontificating and platitudes, finally said something that unintentionally got people completely on board with her vision of a “renaissance.”