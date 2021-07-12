July 12, 2021

OF COURSE HE DOES: Ibram Kendi likens CRT opposition to backlash against Brown v. Board of Education desegregation case.

Related: Andrew Sullivan on Kendi:

Kendi, feted across the establishment, favors amending the Constitution to appoint an unelected and unaccountable committee of “experts” that has the power to coerce and punish any individual or group anywhere in the country deemed practicing racism. Intent does not matter. And the decisions are final. An advocate for unaccountable, totalitarian control of our society is the darling of every single elite institution in America, and is routinely given platforms where no tough questioning of him is allowed. He is as dumb as Obama is smart; as crude as Obama is nuanced; as authoritarian as Obama is liberal.

For him to compare his project with Brown is obscene.