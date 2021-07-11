July 11, 2021

WEIRDLY, IT MIGHT AVERT THE FIRE AND THE BLOOD: What if the 2020 election audits end up revealing that Trump was actually the winner?

The democrats still die, but it’s a metaphorical death, a loss of political viability and cultural relevance. People will be very angry but will no longer feel like they’re being gaslighted. And if the next elections are fair, that will be that.

If we have a choice, I’d prefer that. The other one is the Ceaușescu Christmas gift. And I don’t think the idiots screaming they won’t let audits happen but they have the safest process — Hello, Colorado! — realize that this is what they’re inviting. Because they’re idiots. And cultists.