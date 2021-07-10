July 10, 2021

IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS: ‘Yes, I am biased’: Ex-New York Times editor fired for saying she got ‘chills’ when Joe Biden became president defends inserting her personal views into stories and says they’re needed to counter ‘lies.’

[Lauren Wolfe] argues that there is no way to be totally neutral as a reporter.

‘As journalists, we can all use what appears to be a ‘neutral voice,’ but that doesn’t mean our implicit bias isn’t guiding our choice of sources, or even what stories we decide to cover,’ she explains.

‘Pretending that we’re all able to be constantly and utterly objective just feels absurd to me. Instead, I’ve always believed it is better to be open about my views on the issues I cover, which for a long time have been war and international human rights. And yes, I often do write with an agenda—with an eye toward creating change,’ Wolfe added.